Warning of freezing rain and snow for Scotland
- Published
The Met Office has warned of freezing rain and snow for most of mainland Scotland.
A yellow "be aware" warning is in place from 08:00 on Wednesday through to 21:00 on Thursday.
Rain falling on frozen ground and turning to ice could create hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians.
Snow has been forecast for later on Wednesday and could accumulate to up to 10cm (4in) in areas above 100m (328ft) and 20cm (7in) on the highest routes.
There could be further snow showers on Thursday.
Scottish Borders Council said the effects of the adverse weather could cause disruption into Friday morning.
Emergency planning officer Jim Fraser said: "With widespread snow and some freezing rain possible over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, there is the strong potential for disruption across our road network and communities.
"We may even see this warning upgraded to an amber warning if necessary."
Parts of Scotland have experienced wintry conditions since the end of last month. Parts of the Highlands, including Inverness, had heavy snow showers on Monday.
Some of the deepest snowfalls in recent weeks have been in the Highlands, including the Cairngorms.
An update to this Met Office yellow warning.— BBC Scotland Weather (@BBCScotWeather) January 12, 2021
Significant snow on hills & high ground. Some to lower levels too, bringing the risk of disruption.
Ice will also be a hazard. Take care. Kirsteen pic.twitter.com/RC3cySvt2j
Earlier this month, the UK had its coldest night of the winter so far after a temperature of -12.3C was recorded in the north west Highlands.
The temperature was recorded at Loch Glascarnoch, near Garve, south of Ullapool in Wester Ross.
The record lowest temperature in the UK is -27.2C, which was recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, in 1895 and 1982 and at Altnaharra in the Highlands in 1995.