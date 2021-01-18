Covid in Scotland: Barra outbreak 'serious' as cases rise to 39
Covid-19 cases in an outbreak on Barra in the Western Isles have increased to 39.
NHS Western Isles has described the situation on the island as "serious" and "escalating".
On Sunday, the health board said there had been 12 new positive tests related to the Barra outbreak, which first emerged more than a week ago.
Separately, two new cases were also identified in a smaller outbreak on Benbecula.
The total of four Benbecula cases include a member of the US defence services who had arrived on the island for a naval exercise at the Hebrides Range, a military rocket firing facility.
The US Missile Defence Agency said all US and UK Covid protocols were followed.
On Barra, those who have tested positive along with more than 100 close contacts are self isolating. The number in isolation represents about a 10th of the island's total population.
NHS Western Isles has appealed to islanders to be vigilant for symptoms of Covid-19 and to self isolate immediately and arrange a test if they believe they have the infection.
People have also been warned of the potential risk of using items of high levels of contact, such as a cash machine, and to sanitise their hands before and after use.
The health board added: "We would remind individuals to avoid regular trips to the supermarket and keep shopping trips to a minimum and as necessary.
"Shop alone, wear a mask at all times and hand sanitise before and after shopping.
"Respect other shoppers and shop workers by ensuring you maintain a two metre distance from others at all times."