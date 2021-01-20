Highland level crossing where teenagers died to be closed
- Published
A railway level crossing which has been the scene of fatalities is to be closed and replaced by a new road bridge.
Two teenagers died at the Delny crossing near Barbaraville in Easter Ross in February 2007.
Paul Oliver and Alan Thain, both 17, were passengers in a car which collided with a train.
Network Rail's plans for the crossing have been recommended for approval by Highland Council officials.
The local authority's north planning applications committee will consider the proposals at a meeting next week.
Safety measures were previously added to the site, but Network Rail said it continued to present a "significant risk" to trains and people using the crossing.
Since 2010, the company has been working through a programme of reducing risk at level crossings, including closing more than 1,000 sites.
The Delny proposals form part of that work.
Under the plans, the crossing would be closed and a section of new road built with a bridge taking it over the tracks.
Richard Fleming, the teenage driver of the car in 2007's fatal crash, was given a five-year custodial sentence after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.
He later took part in a Network Rail film used to educate drivers of level crossing dangers.