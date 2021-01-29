Covid in Scotland: Western Isles could go into lockdown
- Published
The whole of the Western Isles could move up to level four lockdown restrictions as part of efforts to supress the spread of Covid-19.
Health Secretary Jean Freeman said the Scottish government would make a decision over the "next few hours" following new cases on the islands.
Barra and Vatersay are already under level four restrictions while the rest of the isles are at level three.
Among the outbreaks is one affecting Western Isles Hospital in Lewis.
Ms Freeman said the hospital was at capacity and the isles had seen six new Covid cases on Friday and nine on Thursday.
'Significant strain'
In the Scottish government's daily Covid briefing she said the numbers were high in proportion to the population of the Western Isles.
She appealed to all islanders to stay at home and only leave for essential reasons.
Ms Freeman said: "These cases follow on from quite a high number of cases two weeks ago including a significant community outbreak in Barra.
"All of that is placing significant strain on hospital capacity in the Western Isles health board area. In fact, the hospital in Stornoway has reached full capacity."
In her appeal to islanders, she said: "Please don't wait for us to reach a view on whether or not we should act to move to level four. Please behave now as if that is the case."
Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, Lewis, is the largest in the islands. An outbreak at the hospital involves patients and staff.
There are pressures on the hospital due to numbers of patients affected and the impact on staff, including close contacts also having to self isolate.
NHS Western Isles has been offered support from NHS Highland and NHS Golden Jubilee in Clydebank to manage the situation.