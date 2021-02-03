Met Office "amber" snow warning for parts of Scotland
- Published
The Met Office has issued an "amber" warning for "persistent and heavy" snow for large parts of Scotland.
Snow is forecast on Friday and Saturday for Aberdeenshire, the Highlands, Moray, Perthshire, Tayside and Fife.
An amber alert means risk of travel disruption, power cuts and potential risk to life.
The warning is in place from 00:00 Friday to 18:00 Saturday. A yellow warning for snow has also been issued for 18:00 Thursday to 12:00 Sunday.
The yellow warning includes parts of central and southern Scotland.
Parts of Scotland have seen snow and icy conditions since the end of last year. The heaviest falls have been over hills and mountains.
The Met Office said areas under the amber warning could see up to 15cm (6in) of snow at low levels, and up to 30cm (12in) could accumulate on land above 150m (492ft).
It said some high ground exposed to strong easterly winds could see blizzards and as much as 50cm snow building up by Saturday evening.
Parts of Scotland have seen snow and icy conditions since the end of last year. The heaviest falls have been over hills and mountains.
Cawdor Estate, near Nairn, said it was seeing the deepest snow in its first "proper winter" for about 10 years.