Rescue of trapped drivers amid heavy snowfalls
- Published
Drivers have been rescued after vehicles became trapped in snow on the A835 in the Highlands.
Highland Council said about 20 vehicles were stuck and the local authority was assisting emergency services at the scene at Loch Dorma in Wester Ross.
About 40 drivers were stuck in vehicles which included a bus, lorries and cars on the road between Ullapool and Garve.
The incident came during heavy snowfalls across parts of Scotland, including the Highlands.
Roads company Bear NW Trunk Roads said there were drifts of snow 2m (6ft) deep on the A835.
The Met Office has an amber warning for snow in place until Saturday morning.
A number of properties have been left without power due supply faults in parts of Skye, Lewis, north west and central Sutherland, and near Inverness.SSEN said the problems affected about 100 properties and engineers were working to restore supplies.
Network Rail Scotland said drifting snow was causing disruption on the Highland Mainline on Friday morning despite snow ploughs operating overnight.