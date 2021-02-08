Small earthquake in Wester Ross 'shakes beds' and 'disturbs dogs'
People have reported feeling a small earthquake in Wester Ross in the Highlands.
The 2.1 magnitude quake was recorded near Diabeg at 05:42.
British Geological Survey (BGS) said people in Diabeg, Gairloch, Poolewe and Charlestown had told of feeling the earthquakes.
Residents said they experienced a "rumbling, shaky wave motion", waking up to their "bed shaking" and of dogs being "disturbed".
Earthquakes are rare in Scotland and when they do occur they usually pass unnoticed.
BGS, which records seismic activity across the world, detects up to 300 quakes in the UK every year.