Climber rescued after falling almost 50ft in Glen Coe
A climber was rescued after falling about 15m (49ft) from a mountain rockface in Glen Coe on Monday.
The man, who along with his climbing partner were from the local area, got into difficulty while on Aonach Dubh.
The accident happened just after midday and members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team went to his aid.
Rescuers used rucksacks and walking poles to make splints and carried the man to an area where a helicopter could reach him.
Glencoe MRT said it was a "tricky" rescue due to the terrain where the man fell.
Team leader Andy Nelson, who had been in the area with another member of the team, was involved in the rescue.
He said it required "brilliant" flying from the crew of Stornoway Coastguard helicopter to get close enough to winch the climber onboard.