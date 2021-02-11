'Unusually high wave' caused fatal capsizing at Brora
- Published
A fisherman died after his lobster boat was capsized by an "unusually high wave" while he was returning to the safety of a harbour.
An inquiry heard William Sutherland, from Brora in Sutherland, was a highly-regarded and experienced member of the local fishing community.
His 6m (20ft) boat, Anna-Marie II, was capsized at the mouth of the River Brora on 23 September 2019.
Mr Sutherland, 51, was rescued by another boat but died in hospital.
His son Liam survived the capsizing.
The father and son had been working at sea and were returning to Brora harbour when the accident happened.
A nearby fishing boat skippered by Brian Sutherland went to their aid.
'Considerable risk'
Mr Sutherland had not been wearing a flotation aid.
In a newly-published determination following a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Gary Aitken said such a device may have prevented the fisherman's death.
But the sheriff said it was unlikely the accident itself, which saw Mr Sutherland's boat struck by large waves, could have been avoided.
In his determination, the sheriff said: "He was clearly a highly respected member of the local fishing community and an experienced fisherman. I have no doubt that his loss is still keenly felt.
"This tragic incident must have been especially traumatic for his son, Liam, who was working with his father at the time of the capsize."
He added: "I consider that it is also proper to recognise the efforts made by Brian Sutherland to come to the aid of William Sutherland, at considerable risk to himself.
"It is a matter of great regret that his efforts were not rewarded by a happier outcome."