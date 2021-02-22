In pictures: Scotland's avalanche season
- Published
The Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) is about half way through its latest season.
For a second year, the service's team of forecasters are working under Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
The team's assessments of potential avalanche hazard in six mountain areas are for use by people permitted to visit the hills in line with Scottish government travel rules, and if they are needed in the event of an emergency by search and rescue teams.
SAIS provides forecasts for Lochaber, Glen Coe, Northern and Southern Cairngorms Creag Meagaidh and Torridon from mid-December to mid-April.
The service has recorded 124 avalanches so far this season, 96 in the last month. SAIS recorded 241 last season.
Its highest number yet - 350 avalanches - was recorded in the 2014-15 season.
This season, SAIS forecasters have encountered the wintry "Beast from the East", which saw days of heavy snowfalls and low temperatures.
More recently there has been a thaw and avalanche activity in Lochaber and the Cairngorms.
Lockdown and the outdoors
There are strict limits on non-essential travel and Scotland's mountains are out of bounds to most people. Those who flout the rules risk fines.
People who live within easy reach of the hills have also been urged to adhere closely to guidance on how to enjoy the outdoors safely.
For further information:
All images are copyrighted.