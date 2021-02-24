Space rockets to be made using giant 3D printer
Components for space rockets are to be made in Moray using "Europe's largest industrial" 3D printer.
UK-based spaceflight company Orbex plans to use the rockets to launch satellites from a spaceport near Tongue in Sutherland next year.
The custom-made 12-tonne printer is to be used for manufacturing parts, including small rocket engines, at a site in Forres.
Orbex said that as many as 35 engines could be printed a year.
They would be fitted to 19m (62ft) long rockets designed to deliver satellites into polar orbits around the Earth.
Orbex said the 3D printing system would produce components using a blend of metals, including titanium and aluminium, to create a "lightweight system designed to withstand the temperature and pressure extremes of spaceflight".
Engines would be made as a single piece, which Orbex said would eliminate the weaknesses that can arise from joining and welding.
Planning permission for the satellite launch site, Space Hub Sutherland, was granted last year. Construction is expected to start later this year, with the first launch in 2022.
Public agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise, which is leading the spaceport project, has proposed building the facility on the Moine Peninsula, an area of peatland and crofts on the Highlands' north coast.
The project is facing a legal challenge from Scotland's biggest landowners.
Anders and Anne Holch Povlsen, who own land near the proposed Space Hub in Sutherland, have concerns about its impact on vulnerable protected areas.
The billionaires' company Wildland Ltd went to court last November to seek a judicial review of Highland Council's planning approval.