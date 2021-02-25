In pictures: Tiny badger cub rescued
The Scottish SPCA is caring for its youngest ever badger, a two-week-old cub found in woodland near Inverness.
The animal welfare charity was alerted to the tiny cub by a member of the public. It is thought the cub had been dragged away from her sett by another animal.
The badger, who has been named Lavender, will be reared by the SSPCA's National Wildlife Rescue Centre's wildlife care assistant, April Sorley, for the next 10 weeks.
Lavender will be weaned at 12 weeks and released in the autumn with other badger cubs in the SSPCA's care.
April said: "When she arrived she was smaller than my hand and weighed just 250g, although she's getting bigger every day.
"She is bottle-feeding well, and has doubled her weight since she arrived which we're so pleased about.
"As of today she weighs 575g."
