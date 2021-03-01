Second blaze at fire-damaged Invergordon primary school
- Published
A primary school badly damaged in a blaze a year ago has been hit by a second fire.
Firefighters were called to Park Primary in Invergordon at about 07:00 on Saturday.
On 24 February last year, the school was evacuated after a fire broke out and caused so much damage the site had to be closed.
The school was due to reopen in a few weeks time. The latest blaze affected an older part of the site.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland have begun a joint investigation into the last blaze.
Park Primary pupils have been attending Invergordon Academy School and nursery children at South Lodge Nursery since last year's fire.
The school has a roll of about 160 children.
Highland Council's education chairman John Finlayson said: "Our main concern is supporting pupils and teachers who may be affected by this news almost a year to the day from the fire at Park Primary."