Covid in Scotland: More than 50% of isles' adults get first jab
- Published
More than half of all adults in the Western Isles have now had their first Covid-19 vaccination.
NHS Western Isles said 11,316 people - who include islanders aged over 60 and unpaid carers - had received their first dose so far.
More than 700 islanders have received the jab twice.
The islands' health board has now started offering vaccinations to 16-64 year olds with underlying health conditions.
These include islanders with heart or respiratory diseases.
NHS Western Isles said this was a "very large group" and it would work "as quickly as we can to vaccinate everyone eligible in line with the vaccine supply available".
The whole of the Western Isles have been in lockdown since January. Barra and Vatersay were the first islands to move from level three to four following a Covid outbreak on Barra, which has since been declared over.
NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson said the health board was making "excellent progress" on vaccinations.
He said: "In the Western Isles, we have had a very high uptake of the vaccine, which is encouraging, and we have now vaccinated 50.4% of all adults, which is the highest vaccination rate in Scotland."