Covid in Scotland: B&B businesses 'on their knees'
- Published
Bed and breakfast and guesthouse owners have warned the sector is "on its knees" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last year's trade was a fraction of what it would normally have been, and businesses said customers were confused about when they could book this year.
The Scottish Guest House and B&B Alliance, which has more than 2,000 members, called for more Scottish government support.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said more funding will be made available.
Peter Moss, who runs Huntingtower Lodge near Fort William, said he had to taken out a loan and cashed in a pension to keep his business afloat.
He told BBC Scotland's The Nine: "Last year was devastating. We lost around £75,000.
"We have no income whatsoever but the bills are still there.
Mr Moss said he considered himself lucky because he had been able to find ways to keep going financially.
He added: "My heart goes out to our friends and other B&B owners who don't have any other kind of income.
"They are on their knees at the moment."
Mr Moss said Scottish government support was made available last April and again since January, but the sector had missed out on a £6,000 top up grant made available to other hospitality businesses.
He said: "B&Bs and guesthouses are the backbone of the Scottish tourism accommodation sector. There will be a lot of these businesses not be around after this pandemic."
Mr Moss said customers were confused about when they might be able to book holiday accommodation, a comment echoed by Vivienne Pritchett, who runs the Sherwood Guesthouse in Edinburgh.
She described last year as financially "devastating" having just 10 night stays when usually she would have full occupancy from the end of March to the end of October and weekend booking the rest of the time.
Ms Pritchett, who has also had to take out a loan to support her business, told The Nine: "It is still looking dire."
She has had some bookings for summer, but added: "The majority of my business is from overseas and I don't think I am going to see that this year."
On Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon told Holyrood more support will be made available to B&B, guesthouse and self-catering accommodation businesses.
In an answer to questions from SNP MSP Bruce Crawford and Labour MSP Rhoda Grant, the first minister said the government was reacting to the challenges faced by the sector.
Ms Sturgeon said: "Many small accommodation providers will already be receiving support via the strategic framework business fund.
"I am pleased to say we have also agreed the expansion of a scheme to provide equivalent support to small accommodation providers who pay council tax."
The first minister said funds also provided to local authorities was aimed at helping businesses that had "fallen through the cracks" and missed out on support.