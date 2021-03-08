Covid in Scotland: Hospital ward shut and ferry disrupted
Covid-19 has shut a ward at the Highlands' largest hospital and disrupted ferry sailings between Ullapool and Stornoway.
Ward 2C at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital was closed to new admissions and visitors on Saturday after a "small number" of cases of the infection.
Separately, a crew member of Caledonian MacBrayne's ferry MV Loch Seaforth is self isolating after testing positive.
Sailings on Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning were cancelled.
CalMac said the ferry was undergoing a deep clean.
NHS Highland said patients in Raigmore's ward 2C were being clinically assessed and monitored with patient care continuing as normal.
The health board said: "All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place. Close contacts have been identified and given appropriate advice and support."