Protected status for flapper skate 'nursery' off Skye
An area of sea where a critically endangered fish lays its eggs has been given marine protected area (MPA) status by the Scottish government.
The flapper skate "nursery" is in Skye's Inner Sound.
The fish belong to the shark family and females can grow to 2.8m (9ft) in length.
The MPA designation will come into force on 17 March and prohibit some activities such as fishing, diving and construction.
Scotland's nature agency, NatureScot, said the Skye habitat was of "national importance for the species".
Deputy director, Eileen Stuart, said: "This is great news for flapper skate, an amazing species that is listed as critically endangered - making the population we have on the west coast of Scotland particularly important for their conservation."
In Scotland, flapper skate are found on the west coast and in Orkney and Shetland.
They take more than 10 years to reach sexual maturity and produce low numbers of offspring, meaning populations recover slowly from any negative impact such as habitat loss.
The adult fish hunt for prawns, other skate and small sharks in deep water.
The Skye MPA designation will initially be in place for 12 months.
The Scottish government said any proposals to extend the designation for longer would be subject to a "full stakeholder engagement process, public consultation and impact assessments".
MPAs cover others areas of sea off Scotland's coast. The designation aims to protect habitats from marine industry projects and some types of fishing.
Europe's largest MPA covers an area of deep sea off the Western Isles.
The West of Scotland MPA involves an area of more than 38,610 sq miles (100,000 sq km) in the north-east Atlantic.
Coral reefs and deep-sea sharks are among the wildlife found at depths of 2,500m (8,202ft).