The Hebrides' wild swimming 'real-life' mermaid

A wild swimmer has been exploring the Western Isles' coast in a custom-made mermaid tail.

image captionKate MacLeod swimming using one of her custom-made mermaid tails

Kate MacLeod, from Uig, Lewis, started her interest in wild swimming when she was a girl and for the last 10 years has taken to the waters of the sea and lochs in both summer and winter.

image captionKate says islanders have a strong bond with the sea

She said: "Living on an island you are bound to be drawn to the sea. It is in my blood."

The 24-year-old has made a four-part documentary - Mermaid Tales - for BBC Alba. The first episode will be shown on 16 March.

image captionThe tails are made in Hawaii to fit over a flipper called a monofin
image captionKate says swimming in a mermaid tails has caused fishing boats to stop with the crews wondering what she is doing
image captionKate has become an experienced open water swimmer after years of exploring her island home's sea and lochs
image captionThe 24-year-old has made a new documentary about the Western Isles and her interest in wild swimming
image captionThe documentary explores locations along the Outer Hebrides' island chain
image captionThe Western Isles is famous for its beaches
image captionOnly wild horses - or a pony in this case - can drag Kate away from sea
image captionKate says the tail makes it harder to swim but that it adds to the "magical" experience of wild swimming
image captionThe four-part documentary series, Mermaid Tales, starts next week on Gaelic channel BBC Alba
