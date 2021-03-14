BBC News

Motorcyclist dies in early morning crash in Caithness

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened on Main Street in Castletown

A motorcyclist has died in an early morning crash in the Highlands.

The incident happened shortly after 03:00 GMT on Sunday, on Main Street in Castletown, Caithness.

The 30-year-old man, on black Aprilia SX125 motorbike, died at the scene.

Police closed the road for nine hours for investigations.

Sgt Kate Park said: "We are carrying out extensive investigations into the incident."

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident or anyone saw the rider and the motorbike before the crash.