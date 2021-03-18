Second 'deliberate' blaze at Invergordon primary school
- Published
Police and firefighters are investigating a second suspected fire-raising incident at a Highlands school.
A security guard at Invergordon's Park Primary raised the alarm after spotting flames at about 18:10 on Wednesday.
The incident came just weeks after another deliberate fire.
Repairs had recently been completed at the school following a serious accidental blaze last year. Police Scotland has appealed for information.
Det Sgt Eoin Coull said: "Fortunately no-one was injured and the fire was quickly contained and extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
"We believe this fire was started deliberately and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious, particularly people within the school grounds, to get in touch.
"This is not the first wilful fire raising at this location and this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. Officers are working to find those responsible."