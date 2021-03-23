BBC News

Five tiny badger cubs rescued by Scottish SPCA

image copyrightSSPCA
image captionLavender was the first of the five to come into the care of Scottish SPCA

The Scottish SPCA is caring for five badger cubs at its National Wildlife Rescue Centre near Alloa.

The first to arrive was a two-week-old female cub found by a member of the public in woodland in Inverness last month.

It is thought the cub had been dragged away from her sett by another animal.

The badger, who has been named Lavender, was at the time the youngest badger to ever come into the animal welfare charity's care.

Just weeks later an even smaller badger was rescued by the Scottish SPCA.

The tiny animal was taken into the charity's care after her mother and siblings were accidently scared off in Aberdeen.

image copyrightSSPCA
image captionA badger rescued in Aberdeen is now the youngest badger so far to be rescued by the Scottish SPCA
image copyrightSSPCA
image captionIt is being hand-reared by the Scottish SPCA

April Sorley, who along with fellow wildlife assistants Carys Young and Juanita Zaldua, is raising the young badgers said: "Her name is Pelly and she is even smaller than Lavender was when she arrived.

"She weighed only 72g (2.5oz). So she has now claimed the crown of smallest ever badger."

image copyrightSSPCA
image captionThe five cubs include animals rescued from the Falkirk area

The other three badgers, who have been named Violet, Peach and Bean, were rescued in the Falkirk area.

The Scottish SPCA plans to release the cubs back into the wild in the autumn.

image copyrightSSPCA
image captionLavender pictured shortly after she arrived at the National Wildlife Centre near Alloa
image copyrightSSPCA
image captionThe badgers will be released back into the wild once they are old enough

