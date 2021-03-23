Covid in Scotland: Western Isles restrictions to be eased
- Published
The Western Isles are to move back to level three Covid restrictions from teatime on Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
The islands were placed under a level four lockdown at the end of January following a number of Covid outbreaks.
In her last Holyrood Covid update before the election, Ms Sturgeon confirmed non-essential shops in Scotland could open from 26 April.
There were 495 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours.
That is 3.6% of all the latest lab tests carried out. A further seven deaths linked to the virus have been recorded; 341 people are in hospital with a positive test and of those 28 are in ICU.
A move to level three for the Western Isles will take it to the same level as Orkney, Shetland and some islands in the Highlands and Argyll. Mainland Scotland remains under level four restrictions until 26 April.
Western Isles local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, has welcomed the first minister's announcement.
The comhairle said: "This will allow more businesses to open up and a further return to a more normal situation in the islands, although many restrictions still apply and it is vital to continue to follow advice and rules.
"The comhairle will continue discussions on progress and where we are heading with the Scottish government and public health."
Barra and neighbouring Vatersay were the first of the Western Isles to enter lockdown on 20 January after 40 positive tests on Barra.
With about 140 people self-isolating at the time, the outbreak had affected as much as 16% of the population of Barra.
Islanders had observed a voluntary lockdown on Barra as part of the community's efforts to suppress the virus.
Half adult population vaccinated
About a week after Barra and Vatersay entered level four, the whole of the Western Isles went into lockdown after a number of new outbreaks, including at the isles' largest hospital - Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, Lewis.
NHS Western Isles' vaccination programme has now reached the point of offering people aged over 40 their first dose.
More than half of all adults in the islands had received their first Covid-19 vaccination by the beginning of March.
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs at Holyrood that almost half of the adult population of Scotland had now had their first jab.