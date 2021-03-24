Covid in Scotland: Western Isles emerge from lockdown
- Published
Covid restrictions have been eased for the Western Isles almost two months after the islands went into lockdown.
A number of outbreaks, including on Barra and Lewis, led to the whole of the island chain moving from level three to four at the end of January.
The outbreaks have since been declared over and 72% of those eligible for vaccinations have had their first jab.
NHS Western Isles said vaccinations were progressing well but appealed to people aged 40 and over to book a slot.
Unpaid carers and at-risk islanders aged between 16 and 64 can also get their first dose.
Chief executive Gordon Jamieson said he understood some people did not want the vaccine, but asked that they let the health board know if that was the case.
He said: "The vaccine works. There's no question about that.
"We have the highest (vaccination) rates in Scotland and we will continue to push with the vaccination programme to give the population here the highest level of protection we can."
He added: "There is a level of protection coming from the vaccine, but it shouldn't make people complacent and we've still got the second vaccination to do."
Mr Jamieson said the move back to level three - the same level as Orkney, Shetland and some islands in the Highlands and Argyll - was thanks to the efforts of islanders to halt the spread of Covid-19.
'A step in the right direction'
Under level three restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars can open indoors and outdoors until 20:00 for the consumption of food and non alcoholic drinks.
Shops can also open provided they follow Scottish government rules, including the need for social distancing.
Roddie Mackay, the leader of islands authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said level three was "a step in the right direction".
He added: "Given the combination of exceptional community compliance with guidance, low to zero Covid cases or transmission, and the highest ratio of vaccinations in the country we expect to be in lower tiers very quickly."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the Western Isles - which are home to about 27,000 people - would leave lockdown during a statement to MSPs on Wednesday.
Mainland Scotland remains under level four restrictions until 26 April.
Barra and neighbouring Vatersay were the first of the Western Isles to enter lockdown on 20 January after 40 positive tests on Barra.
With about 140 people self-isolating at the time, the outbreak had affected as much as 16% of the population of Barra.
Islanders had observed a voluntary lockdown on Barra as part of the community's efforts to suppress the virus.
About a week after Barra and Vatersay entered level four, the whole of the Western Isles went into lockdown after a number of new outbreaks, including at the isles' largest hospital - Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, Lewis.