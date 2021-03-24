Thirty-tonne dead whale headed for landfill
A dead whale measuring about 16m (52ft) long and weighing more than 30 tonnes is to be buried at a landfill site.
The animal is believed to be a fin whale - the second largest mammal after the blue whale.
It washed up on a beach at Uig on the Isle of Lewis in the Western Isles earlier this week.
Local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said it was making arrangements to have the whale removed and disposed of.
Fin whales can grow to up to 27m (88ft) in length and dive to depths of more than 200m (656ft) to catch fish and krill.
Sightings of the whales around Scotland are rare.
In 2018, an adult and a juvenile fin whale were spotted in the Kessock Channel at Inverness.