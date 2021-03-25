Covid in Scotland: Belladrum festival cancelled with 'deep regret'
The Belladrum Tartan Heart music festival at the end of July has been cancelled, organisers have said.
Organisers of the festival, at Beauly near Inverness, said there were "still too many uncertainties" surrounding the potential Covid restrictions that may be in place.
They said they had decided to cancel the festival with "deep regret".
Ticket holders have been offered the opportunity to transfer tickets to the 2022 event or take a full refund.
The festival was also postponed due to Covid in July 2020.
Belladrum started small in 2004 as a one-day event with tickets for just 2,000 people.
However, it grew into a three-day festival with a 20,000-capacity crowd, about 14,000 of whom camped at the site.
The line-up for the 2021 festival had included Nile Rogers & Chic, Van Morrison, Emeli Sande and Passenger.
A statement from the organisers said: "No-one wants to be back in the fields at Bella more than us, however, the status of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made it clear that delivering an event we all know and love, just isn't going to be possible this year."
It said the vaccine programme was progressing well and there were signs of light at the end of the very long tunnel but "we feel there are still too many uncertainties surrounding the potential restrictions that may be in place".
The statement said postponing to 2022 was the safest decision for the Bella community.
Scotland's largest outdoor summer music festival, Trnsmt in Glasgow, currently still plans to go ahead in July.