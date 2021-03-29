Family's tribute to 'loving son' killed in Highland crash
A family has paid tribute to their 'loving son' who died following a single-vehicle crash in the Highlands.
Craig Melville, 16, from Alness, was a passenger in a blue Audi RS4 which hit a wall on the B9176 Struie Road at about 22:35 on Saturday.
Mr Melville's family said he was "a loving son, grandson, boyfriend, nephew, cousin and friend".
The 39-year-old male driver and a girl, 15, remain in hospital. A woman, 22, has left hospital following treatment.
Mr Melville's family said they have been left devastated by his death. They said he was "much loved and is dearly missed".
Police said the car was travelling west on the B817 and turned right onto the B9176, when it appears to have lost control and hit a wall at the junction of Fyrish substation.
Police Scotland has appealed for information about the crash.
Sgt David Miller said: "Our thoughts very much remain with Craig's family and friends at this time and our investigation into the circumstances around the crash are continuing.
"We continue to appeal to any other road users who were in the area around the time of the incident to please come forward.
"In particular, we would ask any motorists with dash cams to check their footage, as they could have captured an image which could assist us. Any small piece of information could prove vital to our enquiries."