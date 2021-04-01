Covid in Scotland: Raigmore Hospital ward reopens after month
- Published
A ward at the Highlands' largest hospital has been reopened almost a month after it was closed due to a small number of Covid-19 cases.
Ward 2C was closed to new admissions and visitors on 6 March. It was reopened on Thursday.
NHS Highland said the recent "cluster of cases" in the ward highlighted the need for people to take precautions against the infection.
Consultant microbiologist Dr Adam Brown urged the public to follow guidelines.
He said: "While the number of new cases of Covid-19 across Highland, Argyll and Bute continues to move in the right direction, it is vital we all continue to do our part to reduce the spread of the virus.
"Social distancing, wearing appropriate face coverings and washing our hands are important tools in our fight against this pandemic."