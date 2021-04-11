Rail disruption continues after train derails at Dalwhinnie
- Published
The railway line between Perth and Inverness is to remain closed into a third day after a train derailed during testing.
The incident happened near to Dalwhinnie station in the Highlands at about 03:15 on Saturday.
ScotRail said it was not a passenger service and no-one was injured.
Services to and from Inverness to Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street are affected.
The train operator said the Highland mainline would remain closed between Blair Atholl and Kingussie into Monday.
Replacement transport between Inverness and Perth to connect with train services on either side will be in place, ScotRail said.
The majority of services from Glasgow Queen Street/Edinburgh to Inverness will also terminate at Blair Atholl.
Travellers are being advised to check ScotRail's website for more details.