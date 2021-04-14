Man dies after flat fire in Inverness
- Published
A man has died after a flat fire in Inverness city centre.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised in the Queensgate area shortly before 03:00 on Wednesday.
A force spokesman said a 57-year-old man, who was discovered in the property, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances and crews were called to deal with the blaze, which led to some streets being closed.
It is understood the alarm was raised by a resident of a neighbouring flat.
Adjoining flats were evacuated but residents have since been allowed to return home.
Derek Wilson, the fire service's local senior officer for the Highland area, said: "Sadly, a man passed away and our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.
"A joint investigation alongside Police Scotland colleagues is ongoing."
A cordon at the scene was removed at about 12:30.