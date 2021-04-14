Plan to extend Kishorn yard's dry dock
The operators of a construction yard in the west Highlands have sought permission to extend its dry dock.
Kishorn would be available for decommissioning large marine structures, including ships 250m (820ft) long, if approval is given.
The yard on Loch Kishorn can currently handle vessels up to 160m (525ft) in length.
Constructing the extension would involve excavating an area of nearby hillside.
Kishorn Port Ltd said the extension would also allow it to better handle work from the renewable energy sector.
Highland Council's north planning applications committee will consider the proposals next week. Planning officials have recommended granting permission.
Two years ago, the yard took on its first major oil and gas industry contract in more than 40 years.
Kishorn was used in the 1970s for the construction of the Ninian Central oil production platform.
Weighing more than 600,000 tonnes, the platform was the world's largest floating concrete structure.
In 2019, Kishorn was used for servicing the world's biggest semi-submersible offshore drilling rig, Ocean GreatWhite.
Kishorn: A brief history
The dry dock is part of the Kishorn Yard, which was developed in the 1970s as a manufacturing and fabrication yard for oil platforms.
Between 1975 and 1987, it was owned by Howard Doris Ltd and in 1977 more than 3,000 people were employed at the site.
There was not enough accommodation for so many workers in this part of the north west Highlands coast so two retired cruise ships, Rangatira and the Odysseus, were brought in to accommodate them.
The yard was used in the construction of the North Sea oil and gas industry's massive Ninian Central Platform in the late 1970s.
This structure weighed 600,000 tonnes once completed, making it the largest man-made moveable object at the time. Seven tugs were required to tow it from Loch Kishorn to its North Sea site.
The dry dock was last used in the 1990s for the making of two caissons to support the Skye Bridge.
Kishorn's heydays are also remembered in the folk song Kishorn Commandos. It can still be heard sung in pubs on the west coast.