Suspended night freight ferry service resumes
A night freight service has been restarted on Caledonian MacBrayne's (CalMac) Stornoway-Ullapool ferry route.
The service was temporarily suspended last week after an engine problem affected the route's MV Loch Seaforth.
The ferry - the largest and fastest in CalMac's fleet - is to undergo repairs at the James Watt dock in Greenock.
CalMac said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the engine failure.
Another ferry, the MV Isle of Lewis, has been moved to the route between Stornoway in the Isle of Lewis and Ullapool on the Highlands mainland in the meantime.
The night service recommenced on Saturday and will continue until at least Wednesday.
CalMac said it was working on a timetable beyond that date.
'Working non-stop'
The ferry operator said it was also "continuing to engage directly with the key business affected" by the removal of the Loch Seaforth.
It said alternative connections between the Western Isles and the mainland were also available via its route from Uig in Skye to Tarbert in Harris.
CalMac said the possibility of temporarily hiring other ferries had been investigated, but no suitable options were available for use.
Operations director Robert Morrison said: "Getting freight moving to and from the island has been a priority since the Loch Seaforth was taken out of service, and we have been working non-stop to find a solution.
"Losing a major vessel is frustrating for everyone and it is vital to have her repaired and returned to service as soon as possible."