Inverness Castle revamp recommended for approval

Published
image copyrightLDN Architects llp
image captionAn artist impression of a revamped area inside the castle

Highland Council has submitted a planning application to transform Inverness Castle into a tourist attraction.

The 19th Century property was used as a sheriff court until the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service moved to a new building last year.

Exhibition space, cafes and a roof terrace have been proposed for the hilltop landmark.

Council planning officials have recommended approving the plans.

Highland Council's south planning applications committee will consider the application at a meeting next week.

Work to revamp the castle could take five years to complete.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe property overlooks Inverness city centre and the River Ness

The sandstone castle was built in 1836.

It was constructed on a mound overlooking the city and the River Ness. In 1848, a building known as the North Block was added and served as a prison.

It is thought that there may have been a castle on the site from as far back as the 11th Century.

