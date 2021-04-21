Wildfire breaks out during army training at fort
A wildfire has broken on a firing range at an army barracks in the Highlands.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said more than 15 firefighters were tackling the incident near Fort George.
The fort, a former 18th Century artillery fortification near Ardersier on the Moray Firth coast, is a working army barracks.
The Ministry of Defence said the fire started during training on one of the fort's ranges. No-one was injured.
The fire has come at a time of heightened risk of wildfires across Scotland due to a lengthy spell of dry weather.
SFRS said it was alerted to the blaze at about 13:35.
Three appliances and other specialist resources including an all-terrain vehicle were sent to the scene.
An Army spokesman said: "We can confirm a fire started on one of our ranges near Fort George today during training.
"We are grateful to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who brought it under control. Nobody was injured."
He added: "While undertaking vital training the Army complies with all environmental and public safety rules and works to minimise any potential accidental incidents, especially during dry spells."