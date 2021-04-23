Train 'wrongly diverted' before Dalwhinnie derailment
- Published
A train derailed in the Highlands after it was wrongly diverted from one line to another.
The train was being used for tests at station platforms when its three rear bogies came off the line near Dalwhinnie at about 03:00 on 10 April.
The high-speed train was travelling at about 33mph at the time.
The five people on board were not injured. The incident caused several days of disruption to Perth to Inverness services.
The Rail Accident Investigating Branch (RAIB) is investigating the incident, which saw the train diverted from the route's up line to the down line at a crossover just south of Dalwhinnie station.
The investigation aims to find out why the signalling system did not detect the points were in an incorrect position.
It is also looking into how the points were able to move as the train passed over.