Man was 'in trance' during alleged sex attack on teenage girl
A man was in a "trance" during an alleged sex attack on a teenage girl, the High Court in Glasgow has heard.
Kim Avis, 56, was said to have attacked her after they had been at a car boot sale near Inverness in May 2016.
The witness, who is now 22, said Mr Avis told her he knew he had "done wrong".
Mr Avis denies 25 charges from January 1997 to March 2019. The accusations include claims that he raped three women.
He is also said to have attempted to rape one of them when she was 12. Mr Avis is further charged with sexually assaulting a girl when she was 11.
The woman was giving evidence via videolink for a second day at the court.
She was asked about how they returned to a static caravan after the car boot sale in 2016, where it was claimed Mr Avis went on to massage her.
The woman said she thought Mr Avis might rape her and said she "screamed" at him.
'Head injuries'
She told jurors: "I remember telling him to snap out of it while trying to look at him - but there was absolutely nothing there.
"It was like he was under some sort of trance."
The witness alleged Mr Avis went on to sexually assault her and said she then "constantly" asked him why he had done it.
The woman added: "I remember him saying he thought I was someone else, I had become a beautiful girl and that it was like a switch in his brain.
"He said he had head injuries as well.
"I remember him getting quite upset and him telling me that he knew he had done wrong."
The witness said she told a relative of the alleged incidents with Mr Avis. She reported him to police in 2017 along with another woman, who was also making accusations against him.
She told the trial: "I remember being reluctant going to the police as I was afraid what would happen."
The trial before judge Lord Sandison continues.