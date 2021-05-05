Dores fire: Occupant of blaze-hit home yet to be found
The occupant of a home has still to be found following a blaze at the Highland property on Monday night.
Firefighters were called to the scene in the Dores area near Loch Ness, south of Inverness, at about 22:30.
The blaze was extinguished but the extensive structural damage made it unsafe for fire crews to enter the building.
Police Scotland said it was believed the occupant was inside the property at the time of the fire.
A police spokesman said: "The single occupant of the property is currently unaccounted for.
"However, inquiries carried out so far indicate the occupant was within at the time of the fire. Their next of kin is being updated by officers.
"A joint investigation will be carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances."