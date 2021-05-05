In pictures: Snowy scenes in Scotland

In pictures: Snowy scenes in ScotlandPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightIngrid/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionWhat looks like a winter wonderland on Wednesday morning in Lochcarron in the Highlands. This scene was captured by BBC Weather Watcher Ingrid.image copyrightRobert Kennedyimage captionRobert Kennedy said a passing cloud left a dusting of snow on the Plockton Crags at 06:00 on Wednesday.image copyrightMikeN/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionA light covering of snow on furrows in a field at Torphins in Aberdeenshire.image copyrightIzzyD/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionSnow on the hills above Killin, Stirling, in a picture from BBC Weather Watcher IzzyD.image copyrightShone/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionChilly looking daffodils in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.image copyrightSnowmongoose/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionA snowy start to Wednesday in Lairg, Highland, in a picture by BBC Weather Watcher Snowmongoose.image copyrightPanda-pops/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionA covering of snow in Cuminestown in Aberdeenshire.image copyrightShone/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionFlurries of snow were also seen in some places earlier in the week, including on Monday's Bank Holiday.image copyrightCairngorm MRTimage captionThis picture from the last day of April was taken by Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team. The team said it had seen one of the coldest starts to May with squalls of snow and hail.All images are copyrighted.Related TopicsLochcarronKillinPlocktonSnowBraemar