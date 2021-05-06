May snowfall brings disruption to Highlands
May snowfall has brought disruption to parts of Scotland, with the Highlands under a thick blanket of snow.
The Met Office issued a yellow "be aware" warning as the unseasonal weather affected travel on key routes.
The southbound carriageway of the A9 at Daviot, south of Inverness, was blocked for a time by a fallen tree.
The tree was cleared but Traffic Scotland said snow continued to affect driving conditions.
The Met Office warning, in place until 11:00, covers parts of north, north east, central and south west Scotland.
Forecasters said snow could accumulate to up to 3cm (1in) below 150m (492ft) and possibly 6cm (2in) over higher roads.
Bear Scotland North West said it had seven gritters on the A9 between Drumochter and Inverness working to keep the road clear.
📉 Yet another sharp #frost in places first thing this morning, with Eskdalemuir looking like the coldest spot 📉 #brrr pic.twitter.com/1N4m5NAdZY— Met Office (@metoffice) May 6, 2021
The cold and snowy start to May follows what is expected to have been a record month of frosts.
Provisional data from the Met Office suggests it was the frostiest April for at least 60 years - with the lowest average minimum temperatures since 1922.
The frostiest place of all was Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, which dropped below freezing on 25 different nights.