Covid in Scotland: Variant detected in Highlands cluster
A new variant of Covid-19 has been detected affecting a small cluster of cases in Grantown-on-Spey in the Highlands.
NHS Highland said it was a variant under investigation (VUI) and was one of a number of strains different from the main ones circulating in the UK.
The health board is making asymptomatic testing - tests for people without symptoms - available in Grantown.
Appointments will be available at a mobile testing unit.
The unit will be set up in Burnfield Avenue car park on Wednesday.
Testing can also be booked at the Grantown-on-Spey fire station. Details on how to make an appointment are available on NHS Highland's website.
Dr Jenny Wares, consultant in public health medicine with NHS Highland, said asymptomatic testing would help check that there had been no wider spread within the community.
She said: "We know that hearing about a variant under investigation can be worrying but the way to limit the spread of any variant remains the same.
"It is really important that we all continue to follow FACTS - wear a face covering, avoid crowded places, clean your hands regularly, maintain two metres distance and self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms.
"We would also ask that everyone continues to support those affected by Covid-19 in our communities with compassion."