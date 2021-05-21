Driver high on drink and drugs caused Skye fatal crash
A driver high on cocaine and alcohol caused a crash which killed a father and seriously injured his teenage son.
Fisherman Andrew Montgomery was on bail for drink-driving at the time of the crash on Skye on 8 August 2018.
The 33-year-old drove his Audi Q7 at high speed and repeatedly drove on the wrong side of the road.
Ewen Mackay, 54, died and his son Patrick, who was 16 at the time, was flown to hospital after their van was struck and went into a ditch.
Patrick, who is now 19, spent a month in hospital in Glasgow receiving treatment for a brain injury, fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. He was so badly hurt he could not attend his father's funeral, and continues to be affected by the crash.
Montgomery, of Portree, Skye, faces a lengthy jail sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
The High Court in Glasgow heard how he had been granted bail by a sheriff in April 2018.
Prosecutor Mark Mohammed said on the night before the fatal crash in August the trawler skipper drank two bottles of wine and some vodka.
The next morning his wife expressed concern that he had not had enough sleep and was "not in a fit state to drive" for work.
'Car bouncing'
The court heard a number of motorists had concerns as Montgomery travelled on the A87 between Portree and Sligachan.
One couple were left "shaken" after avoiding a head-on collision.
Another woman described Montgomery's 4x4 as "bouncing" due to its speed.
Other motorists remembered the fisherman's car due its sticker of the Queen in a rear passenger window.
Montgomery went on to approach a line of four vehicles travelling in the opposite direction including the Ford Transit van driven by Mr Mackay, a joiner from the Teangue area of Skye.
Witness Amanda Gangel and her partner were in one of the other vehicles and spotted the white Audi coming round a bend.
Mr Mohammed said: "She knew that the driver was losing control and shouted to her partner.
"The Audi narrowly missed their vehicle, but ploughed into the others behind."
Montgomery hit a van causing it to overturn before Mr Mackay's vehicle was struck.
"Ewen Mackay was killed outright and Patrick Mackay sustained serious injuries," the prosecutor said.
'We are heartbroken'
Montgomery got out of his crashed car and was heard saying: "I need to go see my girlfriend," the court heard.
One man also spotted him filling a bag from the car "with a bottle of drink and tablets". He was further described as having "glazed eyes" and slurring.
Mr Mohammed said: "He appeared to be under the influence of something from his odd manner."
The court was told Montgomery was found to have drugs in his system, and tested positive for cocaine.
He also had 84mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood at the time of the crash. The legal limit is 50mg.
Montgomery's lawyer Dale Hughes said: "He is mindful of the seriousness and the tragedy caused by his reckless behaviour. He is deeply remorseful."
Judge Lady Stacey revoked bail and adjourned the case for reports.
Following the crash, Mr Mackay's family said in a statement: "We are heartbroken that Ewen has been taken from us. He was a devoted husband and father as well as a friend to many."