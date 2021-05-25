Return of MV Loch Seaforth to Stornoway-Ullapool route delayed again
The return of CalMac's largest ferry to the Stornoway to Ullapool route has been delayed until Monday.
The MV Loch Seaforth suffered an engine failure last month, and further problems uncovered by engineers during repairs have delayed its return.
It had been expected to be back in service on Friday, in time for the bank holiday weekend.
CalMac said the ship's engine was being rebuilt and it needed a 50 hour sea trial before returning to service.
Previous return to service dates in April and this month - including 17, 21 and 28 May - have been missed.
The issue has caused wider disruption on CalMac's network, which is likely to continue over the upcoming holiday weekend.
Reduced sailings
Ferries from other routes have been moved to help maintain services to the Western Isles.
This has included using one of Arran's two regular summer season vessels, leading to a temporary reduction in sailings between Ardrossan in North Ayrshire and Brodick on Arran.
CalMac said it had made extra provision available at the north end of Arran between Lochranza and Claonaig on the Kintyre peninsula in Argyll and Bute.
But Arran businesses bosses said accessing those sailings involved longer journey times, and would not suit visitors planning short stays on the island.
Until the Loch Seaforth is back in service, existing temporary arrangements and timetables will remain in place, including a replacement freight service on Stornoway-Ullapool and the temporary timetable on Arran's Ardrossan-Brodick service.
CalMac said engineers were rebuilding the ship's engine in Greenock following repairs.
A damaged crankshaft bearing has been replaced and related damage has been repaired. The ferry's sump and oil system has also been cleaned and inspected.
The Loch Seaforth will require to pass a 50-hour sea trial before returning to service.
Managing director Robbie Drummond said: "Specialists are working throughout the day and night on the MV Loch Seaforth to ensure her safe return to Stornoway-Ullapool.
"This has been an extremely frustrating time for passengers and our staff and I am grateful to them all for their continued patience."
Three SNP MSPs representing west coast communities are meeting with new Transport Minister Graeme Dey on Tuesday over what they described as "mounting disruptions to islands transportation".
Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan will join Argyll and Bute's Jenni Minto and Cunninghame North MSP Kenny Gibson, whose constituency includes Arran and Cumbrae, for the meeting with Mr Dey.
Transport Scotland said Mr Dey met with CalMac officials on Friday to discuss "some of the current challenges and opportunities ahead".
A spokesman said: "We recognise communities' frustration at the current disruption and the impact it is having.
"We are doing everything that we can, supporting CalMac to maximise available capacity across the network and to ensure the timely resolution of these issues."
Transport Scotland said potential "short-term opportunities" had been "actively explored" to help ease the pressure on the west coast network, including the suitability of using a catamaran ferry called the MV Pentalina.