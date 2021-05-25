BBC News

Man arrested after three injured in three A82 car crash

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after three people were seriously injured in a three-car crash near Fort William.

The incident involving a white Audi A3, a black BMW 5 Series and a white Toyota Corolla happened on the A82 at about 17:30 on Monday.

A man and a woman, both 21, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by air ambulance.

A woman was also flown by helicopter to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses.

