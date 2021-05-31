Dog buried alive under rocks in 'one of worst abuse cases'
A dog was buried under a pile of rocks and left for dead in what the Scottish SPCA has described as one of its worst animal abuse cases.
The border collie was saved after his cries were heard by passing hillwalkers.
Vets who examined the dog found he had multiple skull and jaw fractures and required surgery to remove a damaged eye and teeth.
He has been named Jake and given a new home with an SSPCA inspector.
Jake was found in the Highlands late last year.
The SSPCA has not named the exact location to protect the people who found him, and have only now revealed details of the case following the dog's recovery from his injuries.
The animal welfare charity said Jake was "on the brink of death" and needed weeks of veterinary care.
Yvonne Sloss, who was called to the scene along with fellow inspector Mark Greener, said it was a distressing incident.
She said: "This was truly one of the worst cases I have ever experienced.
"When I first saw Jake I felt shock, sadness and disbelief that someone had deliberately done this to him.
"His head was so swollen and he was in a terrible way. We didn't think there was any way he would make it."
Following almost six weeks of treatment Jake was fostered by Mr Greener to continue his recovery.
The SSPCA inspector said: "Jake required specialist care and it took time for him to come round and really heal.
"It took him a while to trust me but now that he does, we're bonded forever."
Mr Greener added: "We are always outside and Jake loves to play.
"I really couldn't imagine life without him now. I'm so thankful to the passers-by who found Jake. Without them he may not have survived that day."