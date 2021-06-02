Covid: Cases expected to rise in Fort William outbreak
Health chiefs have warned of a further rise in Covid cases in a "significant outbreak" affecting Fort William.
The number of cases has risen to 62 since the start of the outbreak at the end of May.
NHS Highland said there continued to be a "large proportion" of the cases linked to visits to pubs on 22 May.
The health board said customers who visited one of the pubs, Sunny's Bar, had been identified as close contacts and advised to self-isolate.
But it added customers who visited other local bars on 22 May should remain vigilant for symptoms and consider seeking a test.
Appointments are available at a mobile testing unit set up in Fort William Shinty Club's car park.
Dr Jenny Wares, consultant in public health medicine at NHS Highland, said: "This is a significant outbreak and we expect the case numbers to rise further.
"Please continue to follow all guidance from NHS Highland's contact tracing team.
"If you have been identified as a close contact, please self-isolate and get a PCR test. If you are identified as a close contact and your test is negative you must continue to isolate for 10 days as advised."
Rapid community testing has been offered in another Highland town following small clusters of Covid cases.
NHS Highland will have a mobile asymptomatic testing unit in Aviemore from Wednesday to Friday.
Highland Council, which is supporting the work, said: "At this point, there is no evidence of wider community transmission.
"The testing will help identify any asymptomatic cases that may occur, and allow people to become confident in using the test kits."