Cryobattery energy plant proposed for Highlands

A cryobattery energy plant has been proposed for a disused area of a Caithness quarry.

The site would use off-peak electricity to compress and cool air in a tank, so it becomes a freezing liquid.

During times of peak demand, the liquid would be warmed back into a gas to drive a turbine to create more electricity.

Developer Highview Power is behind plans for a similar facility in Greater Manchester.

The company, which has offices in London and also the US and Australia, has notified Highland Council of its intention to submit a planning application for the Caithness project.

The proposed location is a disused area of Spittal Mains Quarry near Wick.

The plant would have capacity to generate almost 50MW of electricity for up to six hours.

Cylindrical storage tanks with a maximum height of 45m (148ft), air liquefier machinery and a control room have been proposed.

The idea for the cryogenic energy was promoted by self-taught engineer Peter Dearman from his garage in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire.

He had been developing a car run on similar principles with liquid hydrogen and saw the potential for applying the technology to electricity storage.

