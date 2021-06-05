Large wildfire breaks out in Cairngorms National Park
Firefighters are tackling a large wildfire near a popular loch in the Cairngorms National Park.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a 30m by 100m area of forestry was on fire, south of Loch Morlich.
The alarm was raised at about 15:15 on Saturday.
Two wildfire units and five pumps have been sent to the scene in Glenmore Forest Park, near Aviemore. The national park has recently warned of a high fire risk in the area.
