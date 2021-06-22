BBC News

Dolphins rescued after stranding on Highland beach

Published
image captionThe dolphins were spotted on Monday night

Four dolphins had to be rescued after becoming stranded on a Sutherland beach.

A member of the public raised the alarm after spotting the animals at Balnakeil Beach near Durness at about 10:45 on Monday.

At one point the dolphins were stuck 20m (66ft) away from the water's edge as the tide went out.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) managed to refloat the four by about 03:30 on Tuesday.

Durness Coastguard Rescue Team was on standby to assist the rescue effort.

image captionThe rescue effort continued through the night into the early hours of Tuesday

