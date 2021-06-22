Oban-Barra ferry suspended after vehicle fire on board
- Published
A fire has broken out in what is believed to be a campervan onboard a ferry that operates between Oban in Argyll and Castlebay in Barra in the Western Isles.
The blaze on the MV Isle of Lewis was extinguished by the coastguard.
Operator CalMac said the fire service had agreed there was no danger to the ship, and the ferry was headed for Castlebay as planned.
There were earlier plans for the ferry to stop off at Mull or return to Oban.