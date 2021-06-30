Sarah Buick: Body confirmed as missing Ben Nevis walker
A body found on Ben Nevis has been formally identified as missing hillwalker Sarah Buick.
The 24-year-old from Dundee was last seen in a selfie she took at the summit of the mountain and posted to social media early last Tuesday.
Her body was found the following day during a search involving the police, Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and coastguard teams.
Police said Ms Buick's death involved no suspicious circumstances.
Ms Buick was described as an experienced hillwalker.
Police said she took her selfie on Ben Nevis, Britain's highest mountain, at about 05:00 last Tuesday.
She was later reported missing and a search of the mountain and Glen Nevis was launched.
Police, along with members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and Fort William, Salen and Mallaig coastguard rescue teams, carried out the search.