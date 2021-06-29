Ferry deal collapses over CalMac use of catamaran
CalMac has been unable to reach a deal on the hire of a catamaran ferry to support its west coast network.
The ferry operator had hoped to charter Orkney-based Pentland Ferries' MV Pentalina to provide "additional resilience" to its fleet.
The move followed a major breakdown of CalMac's MV Loch Seaforth, which led to weeks-long disruption.
But Pentland Ferries said it had decided not to proceed with the charter over concerns about the contract.
CalMac said the decision was "unexpected and disappointing".
Trials were held in recent weeks to identify where the Pentalina could safely berth on the west coast. It was found the catamaran could operate successfully on services to Arran and Mull.
The work was prompted by an engine problem on Stornoway to Ullapool ferry, MV Loch Seaforth, in April.
CalMac was forced to divert other ferries from their usual routes to help cover the Loch Seaforth until repairs were completed at the end of last month.
CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond said: "Unfortunately, Pentland Ferries have decided not to enter into a charter agreement for the use of the MV Pentalina.
"We are surprised and disappointed by this unexpected news. However, this was entirely a decision for Pentland Ferries in relation to the use of its vessel.
"We will continue to work closely with Transport Scotland and Pentland Ferries and should they revisit that decision and make the vessel available to us at a future date, we would consider this option again."
Pentland Ferries said its talks with CalMac were "positive and constructive", and its vessel was "safe and very suitable for service" on the west coast.
But managing director Andrew Banks said it had been decided not to proceed with the charter agreement due to issues with the contract that were beyond its control.
He said the priority for the family-owned business was the continued viability of the company, its employees and passengers.
The Pentalina, which is berthed in Kirkwall, operated between Caithness and Orkney, before being replaced in 2019 by another catamaran the MV Alfred.